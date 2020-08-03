ANYBODY’S GAME – The race continues for Taskmaster Greg Davies’ alluring golden head trophy. Today, Lou Sanders displays some unusual facial hair, Iain Stirling’s beatboxing causes him some problems and Paul Sinha shows off his full acting range. As usual, Alex Horne provides data analysis in his role as the Taskmaster’s private secretary and live-in companion. The episode was directed by Andy Devonshire. Original Airdate 8/9/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TASKMASTER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.