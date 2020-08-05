Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's stargirl, kstw, Stargirl, the cw

SEASON FINALE

PRJOECT NEW AMERICA  As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA.  Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette MonrealAnjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star.  Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#113). Original airdate 8/11/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. 

