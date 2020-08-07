SEASON FINALE

In this final episode, the campmates vote one last time for who they think the killer amongst them is. Will they expose the murderous snake in their midst or will the killer be victorious and walk away with the cash prize? Events come to a head as two campers clash about the clues they’ve received and make a final play to convince fellow campers of their innocence. The killer will be revealed. Can the innocents win the day? Or will the killer fool everyone? Directed by Mike Parker (#105). Original airdate 8/13/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required