A TRIP TO THE BIG APPLE — In a make or break career trip, Reuben is invited to New York by a major beauty company to promote the brand’s new line. With Vicki staying behind to watch the kids, Reuben heads to the Big Apple with his dad Matthew, who gets his first glimpse into Reuben’s world (#104). Original airdate 8/14/2020 @ 9:30pm. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.