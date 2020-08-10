LEADER OF THE PACK – It’s Lou Sanders who leads the pack at this early stage of the season, but there’s a long journey ahead for the five comics hoping to claim Greg Davies’s gilded head. With the Taskmaster’s keen admin enthusiast, Alex Horne, recording events, Joe Thomas struggles with the definition of a mammal, Iain Stirling devises an explosive chemistry experiment and Sian Gibson sends a NSFW text to Greg. The episode was directed by Andy Devonshire. Original airdate 8/16/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TASKMASTER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.