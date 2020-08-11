Sit down with James Wolk who plays Jordan on Tell Me A Story! He discusses how audience members will recognize the concept of the classic fairy tales the show tells and how they’ll be amazed with the modern twist! Creator Kevin Williamson as well as castmembers Kim Cattrall, Dania Ramirez, Davi Santos, Danielle Campbell, Billy Magnussen, Michael Raymond-James, Paul Wesley, and Dorian Missick also chime in with more thoughts!

