SERIES PREMIERE

Meg’s (Alexa Davies) entire life revolves around her favorite online game, Kingdom Scrolls, that she plays with her friends Nicky (Will Merrick) and Usman (Sargon Yelda), often to the detriment of her love life. But when Russell (David Mumeni), the hot new guy at work, shows her some interest, she invites him into her online world and things quickly go awry. Also starring Charlotte Ritchie and Noush Skaugen. Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#101). Original airdate 8/18/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.