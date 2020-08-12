THE FOLLOWING – When the police fail to act and Detective Garcia (Zabryna Guevara) begs him to be patient, Jordan (James Wolk) takes matters into his own hands and pursues the littlest pig Eddie (Paul Wesley), as Tim (Sam Jaeger) begins to grow even more concerned for his friend. While her relationship with Nick (Billy Magnussen) deepens, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) goes against her better judgement and decides to give friendship with Ethan (guest star Rarmian Newton) another chance. After a series of disturbing incidents, Hannah (Dania Ramirez) and Gabe (Davi Santos) flee town. Colleen (Kim Cattrall) expresses her grave concerns (#104). The episode was written by Kim Clements and directed by Mark Tonderai. Original airdate 8/18/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.