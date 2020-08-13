IN TOO DEEP – In the first of a 2-parter, Jenny investigates a dismembered body that is found in Crother’s Woods. Her need to discover the identity of the decedent and the reason for the death has her digging deeper than ever before, professionally and emotionally. Ross (Ehren Kassam) takes a break from school as he continues to struggle with his father’s death. Also starring Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Tamara Podemski, Alli Chung, Lovell Adams-Gray, and Graeme Jokic. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Sean Reycraft (#103). Original airdate 8/19/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.