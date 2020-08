NEW DAY – It’s a new day in Sanctum. Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), Raven (Lindsey Morgan) and Echo (Tasya Teles) struggle with a new foe. Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#712). Original airdate 8/19/2020 @ 8pm.