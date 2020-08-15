LONDON FASHION WEEK — Concerned that Reuben is losing touch with the real world, Vicky sends him off to work with Bampa for the day. Elsewhere, Freddy encourages Reuben to reach out to a fellow make-up star named Plastic Boy, who he meets up with at London Fashion Week (#106). Original airdate 8/21/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.