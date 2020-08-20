TOO CLOSE TO HOME – In the second half of a two-part episode, Jenny (Serinda Swan) is on the trail of a killer who is leaving a bloody trail of rampage across the city. In the meantime, Ross (Ehren Kassam) becomes interested in Liam’s (Éric Bruneau) work but isn’t aware of the handyman’s relationship with his mother, which further complicates things. Events come to a head when Ross inadvertently makes contact with the killer, and there is suddenly more at stake than Jenny ever bargained for. Also starring Roger Cross, Tamara Podemski, Graeme Jokic, Lovell Adams-Gray, and Andy McQueen. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner and Wendy Motion (#104). Original airdate 8/26/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.