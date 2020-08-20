ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

MAKING IT WORK – The one-hour variety special, a combination of music, comedy and fun celebrity testimonials, explores the issues and solutions for getting women back to work. Talent confirmed for the special include Malin Akerman, Mara Brock Akil, Lake Bell, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Logan Browning, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Rosario Dawson, Jack Donnelly, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Gillies, Kathryn Hahn, Ashlyn Harris, Rachael Harris, Cheryl Hines, Sarah Jeffery, Marta Kauffman, Ali Krieger, Javicia Leslie, Melanie Liburd, Rita Moreno, Catt Sadler, Andrea Savage, Sherri Shepherd, Alexandra Shipp, Rain Valedz, Michaela Watkins, Kym Whitley, Alfre Woodard and others to be announced. The special is produced for Women In Film (WIF.org) by Stephanie Allain, Amy Baer and Monica Levinson and directed by Hannah Levy and Adriana Robles. The special is produced in association with ShivHans Pictures. Original airdate 8/26/2020 @ 8pm. WOME IN FILM PRESENTS: MAKE IT WORK! will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.