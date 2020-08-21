THE PROPHET OF DISASTER — In 1967, following the deadliest bridge collapse in U.S. history, rumors began swirling that the appearance of a mysterious winged creature — part bird, part man — may have been a warning of the impending disaster. In the wake of new evidence, U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and author MJ Banias head to West Virginia to investigate reports that the Mothman may be back (#102A). Includes updated eyewitness accounts and expert interviews. Original airdate 8/27/2020 @ 8pm.