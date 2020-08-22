STANDING OUT FROM THE CROWD — Reuben does a television interview and embraces the chance to send a positive message to other young boys growing up feeling different. After being invited by the cast of the musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” Reuben gets the opportunity to share his experience with the real-life Jamie (#108). Original airdate 8/28/2020 @ 9:30pm. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.