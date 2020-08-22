THE BIG LEAGUE — Reuben is invited by UK pop royalty Tulisa to do her makeup for her Manchester Pride show. Meanwhile, with his manager Freddy still not convinced that Reuben’s social media content is up to speed, Reuben takes the opportunity to prove Freddy wrong. Back in Cardiff, Vicky attends a speed dating event after Reuben and Coco secretly sign her up (#107). Original airdate 8/28/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.