Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 21, 2020
Clearly some of finest work to come out of this room. HB Mish. https://t.co/dQcekAPP35
— Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) August 21, 2020
Maison, 7, just stuck her head out of the car window and declared, "This is the best moment of my life!" Then back in her seat, ruefully, "Five seconds ago… Five seconds ago was the best moment of my life."
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) August 23, 2020
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) August 16, 2020
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) August 20, 2020
Those who have watched #chemicalhearts ~ what was your favorite part? What did you connect to the most?
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 23, 2020
#ChemicalHearts is finally here. This movie means so much to me and I had the time of my life filming it. I’m so honored to have been part of this film from start to finish as an executive producer- thank you @amazonstudios for having faith in me. I had the honor of working with one of the most talented young actors out there, Austin Abrams.. and one of the hardest working directors I’ve ever met, Richard Tanne. My two boys ❤️ I love them. I love this film. I hope it captures your heart. Enjoy 🌻
It’s been 160 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—and her killers have not been charged. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME. This campaign and t-shirt was created by @phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits will be donated. (Art by @arlyn.garcia) #BreonnaTaylor
— Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) August 22, 2020
Vegan Goldfish. Not a thing. Why?
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) August 23, 2020
Omg the DCFandome is LIVE and im watching the wonder woman panel LIVE and im geeking out this is so cool and creative and ok im done. Go check it out!! https://t.co/dS5BU2WK24 #DCFanDome
— Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) August 22, 2020
I don’t have the whole goodbye including my sobbing… but @camerongellman being the gem that he is captured this! Season 1 of stargirl pushed me more than anything has ever and I’m so grateful for every single person involved. I cried when I wrapped because I didn’t want it to end, and it didn’t. We get to reunite our star family and continue the journey 💛 Thank you everyone who watched S1 and if you haven’t yet YOU CAN GO BINGE IT NOW ON THE CW APP FREEEEE. Okay self promotion done. Love yall💫💙 Xo.