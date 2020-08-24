Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

TVLine – Supernatural’s Farewell: Everything We Know So Far About The Final Episodes

 

TVLine – Riverdale Boss Teases Season 5 With Cheryl and Toni Prom Night Promo

 

Deadline – Supernatural Starts Production On Final Episodes In Vancouver

 

Collider – Dead Pixels Review: Brit Comedy Takes A Sneakily Smart Look At Gamer Culture

 

Entertainment Tonight – Supernatural Studs Through The Years

“The Girl with the Dungeons & Dragons Tattoo” – l-r): Jared Padalecki as Sam, Jensen Ackles as Dean in SUPERNATURAL on The CW.
Photo: JACK ROWAND/The CW©2012 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Bustle – Lili Reinhart Dishes On The Major Riverdale Season 5 Time Jump

Comments

Leave a Reply