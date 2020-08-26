TIL DEATH – When Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) take their relationship to the next level “IN THE GAME,” it complicates their friendship in the real world. When their roommate Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) intervenes, Meg and Nicky take things next level. Also starring Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni. Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#103). Original airdate 9/1/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.