HINDSIGHT IS 20/20 – Kayla (Danielle Campbell) spends the day in the city with Nick (Billy Magnussen), gaining a new perspective on not only their relationship, but her future. Eddie (Paul Wesley) reaches a breaking point due to Jordan's (James Wolk) relentless torment but Mitch (Michael Raymond-James) offers a solution. A vulnerable Gabe (Davi Santos) and Hannah (Dania Ramirez) are blindsided. (#106). Dorian Crossmond Missick, Kim Cattrall and Sam Jaeger also star. The episode was written by Mary Leah Sutton and directed by Jeff Thomas. Original airdate 9/1/2020 @ 9pm.