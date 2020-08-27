WORLDS COLLIDE – Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Ross (Ehren Kassam) host Thanksgiving at home with Jenny’s dad Gordon (Nicholas Campbell) and her mother-in-law (guest star Arsinée Khanjian), along with her co-worker Alison (Tamara Podemski) and best friend Sabina (guest star Jeananne Goossen). When the plumbing breaks down, she asks Liam (Éric Bruneau) to help. But when an unidentified body turns up on Jenny’s propery, her work life and personal life collide in the worst possible way. Also starring Roger Cross, Lovell Adams-Gray, and Kiley May. Winnifred Jong directed the episode written by Noell Carbone (#105). Original airdate 9/2/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.