DEVILS is an international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi, “The First King: Birth of an Empire,” “Suburra”), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey, “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair”). After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation. Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him.

The series also stars Laia Costa (“Victoria,” “Newness”), Kasia Smutniak (“Loro,” “Perfetti Sconosciuti”), Lars Mikkelsen (“The Killing,” “Sherlock”), Malachi Kirby (“Roots”), Paul Chowdhry (“Live at the Apollo,” “Swinging with the Finkels”), Pia Mechler (“Everything Is Wonderful”), Harry Michell (“Chubby Funny”) and Sallie Harmsen (“Blade Runner 2049”).