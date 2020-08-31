IN THE SPOTLIGHT — Reuben heads to Blackpool to meet up with fellow makeup artist and reality star Charlotte Dawson. The pair talk about being trolled online and reflect on the difficult side of being in the spotlight. Elsewhere, Vicky and Coco spend some mother-daughter time together as they make a special gift for Vicky’s friend Saffy (#109). Original airdate 9/4/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.