HOLIDAY IN LOS ANGELES — It’s vacation time and the de Maids are headed to Los Angeles. While Vicky stresses over packing for three kids and Bampa, Reuben realizes it’s the perfect opportunity to raise his profile within the LA beauty scene. Once in LA, Reuben meets up with YouTube sensation Nicolette Grey to film a social media collaboration, and Vicky and Bampa worry whether the LA lifestyle is going to Reuben’s head (#110). Original airdate 9/4/2020 @ 9:30pm. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.