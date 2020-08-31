Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Hoping everyone’s Monday goes smooth. 🤕

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

View this post on Instagram

these guys w their gf’s are the best

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

Stole this jacket from Murphy😎

A post shared by Perry (@perrymattfeld) on

Comments

Leave a Reply