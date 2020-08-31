SEASON FINALE

In this culinary competition, FRIDGE WARS pits two top chefs against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the ordinary fridges of families. Host comedian Emma Hunter visits a family’s home and conducts a surprise fridge raid. The competition commences back at the FRIDGE WARS studio where the family’s fridge is recreated for both chefs. Once the clock starts, the chefs have 45 minutes to get dinner on the table — cooking with ingredients they’ve never seen for people they’ve never met! When time’s up, the family takes their place at the dining room table and tastes each meal, scoring them on look, taste and originality — without knowing who cooked what. (#106). Original airdate 9/6/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of FRIDGE WARS will be available to stream on CWTV.COM and The CW app the day after broadcast for free.