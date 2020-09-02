WALL OF BEANS – When a popular Kingdom Scrolls live-streamer dies, Meg (Alexa Davies) sees and opportunity while Nicky (Will Merrick) finds himself in an existential crisis. Living her best life IRL, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) throws a party and Meg and Nicky are quickly reminded how incapable they are of interacting with normal people. Also starring Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni. Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#104). Original airdate 9/8/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.