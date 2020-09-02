ALL HOPE IS LOST – After a devastating betrayal, Hannah (Dania Ramirez) and Gabe (Davi Santos) find themselves lost in the woods and on the run. Jordan’s (James Wolk) hunt for vengeance continues as he sets his sight on a new target. Mitch (Michael Raymond-James) becomes more concerned about his safety as Detective Garcia (Zabryna Guevara) suspects there may be more to the jewelry store heist. Increasingly worried about Nick’s (Billy Magnussen) erratic behavior, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) and Laney (guest star Paulina Singer) decide to investigate his past. Meanwhile, Tim (Sam Jaeger) grows closer to his colleague Katrina (guest star Becki Newton) (#107). Kim Cattrall, Dorian Crossmond Missick and Paul Wesley also star. The episode was written by Andrea Thornton Bolden and directed by Millicent Shelton. Original airdate 9/8/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.