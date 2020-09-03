A QUESTION OF LOYALTY – After opening several inquests, Jenny (Serinda Swan) is stumped by one particularly troubling case which she quickly realizes is very personal for Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross). As evidence surfaces, McAvoy must come to terms with his past and confront the brotherhood of blue. Also starring Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, Andy McQueen, and Kiley May. Sherren Lee directed the episode written by Seneca Aaron (#106). Original airdate 9/9/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.