REUBEN ATTENDS BEAUTYCON — With LA’s beauty icons in attendance, a nervous Reuben prepares for his appearance at Beautycon. However, when things don’t go as planned, Reuben is left to take matters into his own hands. Elsewhere, for their last supper in LA, the kids cook the adults a meal to celebrate (#111). Original airdate 9/11/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.