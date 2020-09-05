SEASON FINALE

With the launch of his eyelash line around the corner, Reuben finds himself underwhelmed when the finished product arrives at his home. However, after some words of encouragement from Vicky and Coco, Reuben heads off to the launch party, where he is met with positive response from the brand and celebrity attendees. Meanwhile, a surprise addition to the household is welcomed with open arms household is welcomed with open arms by the kids. Finally, the family reflects on the crazy year they’ve had and look head to what the future holds for Reuben and his quest for stardom (#112). Original airdate 9/11/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.