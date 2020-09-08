Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Hope everyone is having a lovely Labor Day Weekend. I’m lucky to be spending it with my children. They’re happy Mommy is blonde now because it makes her seem less intimidating, whatever that means. I’m not sure if I agree but I do trust my children. They always know how to make me smile! Apologies for the intense scowl in the final frame, my youngest had the nerve to bark in my face and I was having none of it. Children can be awful sometimes.
In a state of observance. I’ve been spending a lot of time on my own this last month. It is incredible how your mind can trick you into thinking you’re alone or lonely when really life is actually so accessible and always finding new ways to propel itself through the cracks. Being on your own is not being alone. Inevitable forces can grip you through taking time to watch various suns setting, the invasive stealing of moments from a bee pollenating city flower to city flower, or the tiny little bits of green weed that you see sprouting up from the concrete that we walk on every day. It’s all alive and that’s so rich
You all have been a huge support on this journey!!! So, this isn’t my Batwoman, this is OUR Batwoman. With that in mind, I want to make sure you get to see it all go down, and why not start with Day 1! Here’s a little vid on how I start my days at work… featuring Judah! 😂
Our #riverdale first table read selfie tradition is a lil different this year 🤷🏼♀️ Grateful & excited to be back and can’t wait to squeeze these faces in person!!!! (bummed you can’t see everyone in the gallery grid but they’re there!) https://t.co/vXqrlHkEhP pic.twitter.com/LsiGlY4lj1
“Selecting a challenge and meeting it creates a sense of self-empowerment that becomes the ground for further successful challenges.” Best advice for building self confidence.
