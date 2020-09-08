View this post on Instagram

Hope everyone is having a lovely Labor Day Weekend. I’m lucky to be spending it with my children. They’re happy Mommy is blonde now because it makes her seem less intimidating, whatever that means. I’m not sure if I agree but I do trust my children. They always know how to make me smile! Apologies for the intense scowl in the final frame, my youngest had the nerve to bark in my face and I was having none of it. Children can be awful sometimes.