Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

TV Guide – All American Tackles Police Brutality

All American — \”Championships\”– Image Number: ALA116a_0026b.jpg — Pictured: Taye Diggs as Billy — Photo: Tyler Golden/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

JustJaredJr – Greg Berlanti Dishes on the Next Crossover Event

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Greg Berlanti attends the GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 19, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLSEN)

 

TV Guide – Dead Pixels Worth Watching

 

Entertainment Tonight – Jensen Ackles Gets Choked up on Filming Series Finale

 

Programming Insider – CW to Develop Drama, The Pretenders

 

Comicbook.com – Javicia Leslie Calls Batwoman Role a Great Beginning

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: Javicia Leslie attends the “God Friended Me” Screening & Discussion at The Paley Center for Media on February 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply