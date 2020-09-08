Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

TV Guide – All American Tackles Police Brutality

JustJaredJr – Greg Berlanti Dishes on the Next Crossover Event

TV Guide – Dead Pixels Worth Watching

Entertainment Tonight – Jensen Ackles Gets Choked up on Filming Series Finale

Programming Insider – CW to Develop Drama, The Pretenders

Comicbook.com – Javicia Leslie Calls Batwoman Role a Great Beginning