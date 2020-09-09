A STRANGE ADDICTION – Nicky’s (Will Merrick) dad tries to bond with him by playing Kingdom Scrolls, but things get complicated when Nicky gets a taste for killing his father. Meg (Alexa Davies) confuses Russell (David Mumeni) when she reveals the sexual desires of her online persona, and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) introduces a new guy to her roommates. Also starring Sargon Yelda. Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#105). Original airdate 9/15/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.