WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is an all-new series hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) who, along and her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets as well as celebrities and their pets. From Associated Television International, WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.