MALICIOUS INTENT – In the first of another two-part episode, a victim causes a building lockdown and Jenny (Serinda Swan) is forced to team up with a former colleague. Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) is on the trail of a newly released inmate, determined to make his freedom short-lived. Liam (Éric Bruneau) helps Ross (Ehren Kassam) with his grandfather, and Alison (Tamara Podemski) makes a decision about a new relationship. Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Lovell Adams-Gray, Andy McQueen, and Kiley May. Paul Fox directed the episode written by Noelle Carbone and Seneca Aaron (#107). Original airdate 9/16/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.