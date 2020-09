JESSICA HARMON DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends reckon with all that has happened only to find an unexpected threat looming. Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Jessica Harmon directed the episode written by Sean Crouch (#715). Original airdate 9/16/2020 @ 8pm.