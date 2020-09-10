HOSTED BY ELIZABETH STANTON, THE ALL-NEW SERIES

PREMIERES ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH WITH TWO

30-MINUTE BACK TO BACK EPISODES AT 9PM

Hollywood, CA (September 10, 2020) – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (POPSTAR! This Week), makes its Season Premiere on The CW Network with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. To view a highlight sizzle reel of what to expect on WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, please visit: https://vimeo.com/450564599/3c5c8a3aa7



Elizabeth Stanton said, “I’m so excited to be hosting this new show which is fun for the whole family. Animals and pets are part of our families and they love their owners, unconditionally, through both good and bad times. The great thing about animals is that they are unfiltered, and their behavior is always in the present moment. In our new series, WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, we share with you, our audience, the funniest, craziest and jaw dropping antics of our furry friends. My own dogs, Hank and Ruby, my sidekicks and show mascots, join me weekly to watch animal video clips, along with my celebrity guests and panelists who make hilarious commentary. Please join us. Let the laugh fest begin!”

Elizabeth Stanton hosts the all-new series, which features celebrity guest panelists who make commentary on animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments and hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and television. Each week a celebrity guest joins Elizabeth and introduces her to their pets.

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by the Emmy Award-winning Associated Television International and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

Rotating weekly celebrity panelists on the series, who make commentary on the animal videos, include: Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Brian Cooper, Neel Ghosh, Carmen Hodgson, Maiara Walsh, and Noah Matthews.

Celebrities with their pets who make guest appearances on the Premiere Season Series include: Tom Arnold, Natalie Lander, Dee Wallace, James Maslow, Murray SawChuck, Brittany Underwood, Ace Young, Diana Degarmo, Jennifer Taylor, Garrett Clayton, Danielle Nicolet, Jenny Veal, Kelli Goss, Jessica Morris, Dan Sperry, Brielle Barbusca, Toby Rand, Stephen Kramer Glickman, and Griffin Gluck.

Each week Elizabeth Stanton, along with her panelists and guests, take a look at animals doing the unexpected, from bad, talented, excited, lazy and wild animals, to animals eating, bathing and causing mischievous trouble.

This week’s episodes include :

SEASON PREMIERE :

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

“Hungry Horses, Daring Dogs, and Crazed Cats” –

(9:00 – 9:30 p.m.) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Time to cozy up with your furry best friend….Because on today’s show, we’ve got a hungry horse….a dancing ostrich….an elephant who clearly doesn’t understand ‘personal space’….and Cats who are ‘Flipping Out.’ Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton Joined with Panelists Mikalah Gordon, Noah Matthews, Brian Cooper and Carmen Hodgson, and Special Guests Tom Arnold and Natalie Lander! (#101) Original airdate 9/18/20.



WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

“Cheeky Chipmunks, Dreaming Deer, and Rambunctious Raccoons” – (9:30 – 10:00 p.m.) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Get ready for one of your favorite pastimes: laughing at animals! Because on today’s episode, we’re bringing you a deer who dreams of being a gym rat….the cheekiest chipmunk you’ve ever laid eyes….and a trio of skateboarding Frenchies! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton Joined with Panelists Maiara Walsh, Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper and Brandon Rogers, and Special Guest, Dee Wallace! (#102) Original airdate 9/18/20.



Elizabeth Stanton serves as Host of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. Other television credits include: Host of POPSTAR! This Week, a daily syndicated show, Co-Host of the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on The CW, Host of Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World, and appearing as an actress on This Just In and The Agency.



WORLD FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by Emmy Award-winning Associated Television International (ATI), and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin, and Laura McKenzie. For more information about ATI, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com