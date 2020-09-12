SERIES PREMIERE

Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by a celebrity guest panel as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. Joined by special guests Tom Arnold and Natalie Lander, and panelists Mikalah Gordon, Noah Matthews, Brian Cooper and Carmen Hodson, watch funny animal moments, hilarious clips from feature films and favorite tv series, and celebrities with their pets. The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#101). Original airdate 9/18/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.