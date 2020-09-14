Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Instagram VS reality

A post shared by CAITY LOTZ (@caitylotz) on

View this post on Instagram

Enjoy this weekend! @shannonstoeke

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

View this post on Instagram

#neverforget I love you, New York.

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply