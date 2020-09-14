Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
19 years ago, Americans rose up to help each other through tragedy. Let’s embrace that spirit. Do a good deed today to honor those we lost & remind us that the love that unites us is stronger than anything that divides us: https://t.co/zoNZ87iOsl pic.twitter.com/wKBMAyAqSe
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 11, 2020
Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported…you will never understand my great appreciation for you. “Thank you” doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days…including today. I’ll try and send more later, but in true SPN form…we are in the middle of “nowhere” and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned.
🌿🌸✨shop vegan✨🌸🌿 Our planet deserves so much more love and respect than she is getting. I created some digestible, cutie graphics that I hope serve as a reminder on how YOU can help save her and save us. Head to my stories/story highlight titled “climate change” to check them out, and let me know in the comments how you help take care of Earth. I am going to start by taking shorter showers, buying more vintage/thrifted clothes, and remembering my reusable produce bags. 🌍💚 P.S the cute ass shoes are VEGAN! @koifootwear
Anyone that knows me knows I’m OBSESSED with learning new things, blame it on the Gemini in me 😬😂… So, keeping you guys up to date with my journey, here’s my first ever attempt at bo staff! I knowwww, didn’t completely land my ending and my back leg needs to be straight (keep ya critiques to yourself🙄😂). But I think it’s a decent first try 🤷🏾♀️ Thanks @jakebodyweight for constantly teaching me your ninja ways!
Oh hello old friend pic.twitter.com/jnncNNn78O
— Rachel Skarsten (@RachieSkarsten) September 10, 2020
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) September 13, 2020
As we get ready to start filming season 3. I just want to thank everybody for watching and making cwinthedark a top 10 watched show! ❤️❤️ much love 👊🏿👊🏿 #ingoodcompany #cwinthedark https://t.co/zfHMXybvDB
— Keston John (@kestonjohn) September 4, 2020