Honestly, Charles Melton has the sweetest, most innocent relationship ever. Get up close and personal with ‘Riverdale’ star Charles Melton as he gets SAPPY about his adopted husky, Neya (a play on Neo from ‘The Matrix’, in case you were wondering). Charles adopted Neya right before he went into quarantine and they have been inseparable ever since– taking naps, hikes, and road-tripping across the West. Charles and Neya have a connection unlike any other and he practically melts every time he talks about her. Be prepared to be jealous. Charles and Purina One want to remind you to adopt, don’t shop!

PurinaONE.com/shelterpets