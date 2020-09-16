SEASON FINALE – Meg (Alexa Davies), Nicky (Will Merrick), Usman (Sargon Yelda) and Russel (David Mumeni) are set to complete Kingdom Scrolls and decide to make a weekend of it by cosplaying the final level. As the players reach the end of their game-playing journey, each of their lives beyond the game also reaches a crossroads. Also starring Charlotte Ritchie. Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#106). Original airdate 9/22/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.Com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.