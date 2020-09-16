SHOWDOWN – Hannah (Dania Ramirez) takes on Katrina’s (guest star Becki Newton) henchmen in her attempt to get Gabe (Davi Santos) to safety. Nick (Billy Magnussen) refuses to take no for an answer, seeing anyone in Kayla’s (Danielle Campbell) life as a potential threat to their future. Realizing he has an ally in the police department, Jordan (James Wolk) tries to let go of his obsession for revenge (#109). Also starring Dorian Crossmond Missick, Kim Cattrall, Zabryna Guevara and Tim Jaeger. The episode was written by Heather Zuhlke and directed by Adam Davidson. Original airdate 9/22/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.