SEASON FINALE

In the season one finale, a death hits close to home for the team. As Dr. Cooper (Serinda Swan), Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross), Dr. Allen (Lovell Adams-Gray), River Baitz (Kiley May), and Detectives Malik Abed (Andy McQueen) and Taylor Kim (Alli Chung) meticulously unravel the case, evidence is uncovered indicating they have stumbled onto something much bigger than expected. In the meantime, Ross (Ehren Kassam) finds himself on a personal journey, and Liam reveals his feelings for Jenny. In an unexpected final twist, Jenny’s past and present collide, revealing truths she wasn’t prepared to face. Also starring Tamara Podemski. Paul Fox directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner and Nathalie Younglai (#108). Original airdate 9/23/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.