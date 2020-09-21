Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

If you don’t love your ass, who will?

A post shared by Wayne Brady (@mrbradybaby) on

View this post on Instagram

f&@k i love tea

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

The true star of every photoshoot.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

View this post on Instagram

back w bae 🥵🥰

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

View this post on Instagram

🐎🌵

A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

View this post on Instagram

• V O T E • Artwork by: @purplehood2

A post shared by Samantha Logan (@_samanthalogan) on

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by Madeleine Mantock ✨ (@missmads) on

View this post on Instagram

me taking a big ole bite out of 2020

A post shared by Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply