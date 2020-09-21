Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Well, here goes… I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo #spnfamily
I just updated my photo and now I’m dropping an album?! Haha I love you guys but no album. I’m sorry I got your hopes up! I guess I’d better put some new stuff on YouTube 😅
— Eliza Taylor (@MisElizaJane) September 20, 2020
The passing of RBG is deeply saddening. She was a beacon of hope in the face of discrimation. It highlights the importance of your vote. As an immigrant to this country, I don't get a say. I urge you to please, PLEASE have your voice heard. Vote. The fight isn't over. Much love
— Bob Morley (@WildpipM) September 19, 2020
Beezlee pic.twitter.com/HsLitqbQ2M
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) September 16, 2020
I’m literally still thinking about the tiramisu I had at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills over a year ago.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 20, 2020