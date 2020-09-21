Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, supernatural, the cw

NY Post – Devils and Swamp Thing make Top Ten Fall Shows to Watch

 

TV Insider – 15 Fun Facts on Supernatural

Entertainment Tonight – Javicia Leslie Feels Powerful Being First Black Batwoman

SYFY – Stargirl Teases Season 2 Villains

 

The Wrap – Why International Shows are Storming The CW Shores

 

Access Online – Ackles and Padalecki Honor Supernatural on Emotional Final Day of Filming

Entertainment Weekly – First Look at Pandora

 

CBR – What Sets Superman & Lois Apart from other DC Shows

 

MSN.com – Kung Fu Vanessa Kai Joins The CW Reboot Series

