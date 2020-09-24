Arlington, WA – We are pleased to announce that Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine, even making it into the top five best companies.

Companies are ranked in order as determined by a vote of employees. Based on voting, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort won the fifth spot in the Large Companies category.

At Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, 650-plus Team Members embody the WEACT (Welcoming, Engaged, Accountable, Customer Experience, Team) core values, and these core values are what give Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort an identity and an edge over the competition. Team Members also bring energy, excitement, and dedication to guests and the company, helping to create the “World’s Friendliest” casino.

“[Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort] puts its employees first knowing that it will benefit from it in the long run. The culture is awesome and feels like you belong to a family. When [Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort] does well, it reinvests in its employees,” says one Team Member. It’s not uncommon to hear such praise around the casino. Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort supports Team Members and offers several great benefits, such as:

Medical & Dental Basic Life and AD &D 401k Contributions Paid Time Off Holiday and Birthday Pay Food & Beverage Discounts Fuel Discounts Free Uniforms Education Assistance Direct Deposit Free Check Cashing Fun Team Member Events

Team Members are who make Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort successful and who support the casino’s continued growth. Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort is always looking for great people. If you’re interested in becoming a Team Member, please visit www.angelofthewinds.com/job-opportunities/. We look forward to welcoming you!