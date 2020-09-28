Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

One more by @stormshoots

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on

View this post on Instagram

Swipe for #dogmodel

A post shared by CAITY LOTZ (@caitylotz) on

View this post on Instagram

Reposting this golden oldie. I think this was our first day ever working together. I had no idea what I was doing on a comic book show or how I landed the job of a lifetime. I was trying to figure out how to hold my hands on my hips in as authoritative position as I could and would look over at @melissabenoist and @davidharewood and be nothing but inspired to stand taller and believe in myself. Grateful is an understatement for me. This has not only been the greatest, most challenging (physically and emotionally) project I’ve ever been a part of, I met family I never even knew I had. I met my #soulsister and I met our #spacedad. And… I met Alex Danvers. She has taught me more about myself than I could’ve imagined. She taught me to be proud of who I am for exactly who I am. 6 seasons is a rare gift in this business. It’s even more rare to absolutely adore and admire and enjoy the people you work with, let alone spend upwards towards 16 hours a day together 😅 But this show for all of us has been a journey much like Kara’s herself. Full of adventure, excitement, love, discovery, risk, and tremendous strength. We’ve leaned on and learned from each other. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. I can’t wait for you all to see what happens as we near the end of this season. My many thanks to everyone who has created the beautiful stories we on this show are lucky enough to tell. I will always love our cast and crew. We will always be #strongertogether @supergirlcw #season6 #danverssisters

A post shared by Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) on

View this post on Instagram

going 🆙

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

View this post on Instagram

what are 3 things you are grateful for? ☺️

A post shared by Samantha Logan (@_samanthalogan) on

View this post on Instagram

my little smush 🖤

A post shared by Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery) on

View this post on Instagram

Today is my half birthday. I’m 30.5 years old. To be honest, 30.5 doesn’t feel like I thought it would. It’s way better. When I was about 12, I was sitting in a Subway eating a foot long Italian BMT. The entire thing. With extra hot giardiniera because Chi or Die. And in walked a dude wearing a Burton snowboarding shirt. I asked him if he snowboarded. He said he did not. So, because I was a punk and wanted to show off in front of my friends, I called him a poser. This was a SICK burn in 2002 for obvious reasons. And the guy knew it because he pushed me down and proceeded to try and fight me, a 12 year old. He was 30. Or maybe 20. It’s hard to tell when you’re 12. Regardless, I told myself I never wanted to be that old. Old felt uptight. But now, I am that old. And it’s awesome. Unfortunately, I don’t frequent Subway as much as I used to. But fortunately, I still feel 12. And while my burns are different now, that guy is still a poser. Here’s to 30.5!

A post shared by Michael Vlamis (@michaelvlamis) on

View this post on Instagram

I chased a waterfall…again.

A post shared by MEAGAN TANDY (@meagantandy) on

View this post on Instagram

I grow silent Dear soul you speak • rumi

A post shared by Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) on

View this post on Instagram

Day Release #butmakeitfashion

A post shared by Maddison Sunshine Jaizani (@maddisonjaizani) on

Comments

Leave a Reply