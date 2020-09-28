Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Two weeks away from Sam Winchester today… going back in time to two weeks before I said goodbye. Joined my pal @michaelrosenbum a month ago to chat about #supernatural, life, and how badass my wife @realGpad is!!! Give it a listen y’all!!! ❤️🙏 #SPNFamily https://t.co/QbijkjMlwu
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) September 24, 2020
Today starts voter registration 4 all us ‘mericans. Just in case you’ve been living in a hobbit hole with zero reception this year…here’s a link to help. Then quickly go back to your hideout and wait till voting opens. It is 2020 after all. https://t.co/WTY1sO6JJB #VoteReady pic.twitter.com/5kCwq4Ay2y
— Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) September 22, 2020
This Oregon coastline took our breath away.
It’s a beautiful country. Let’s save it! Tag your American selfies #SaveUSVoteBlue. pic.twitter.com/4Faqhgq6OB
— Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) September 28, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Hey Y’all!! Auctioning some very special and unique things to help raise money for @hdsalosangeles ❤️❤️ The virtual event is TONIGHT from 6pm-8pm PST, but the online auction is live NOW and WILL END IN 12 HOURS!! Don’t miss your chance to own our FINAL crew gift!! Also, our signed finale script (to be signed by @jensenackles and me, and mailed after it airs), and a personalized message from me. (There’s a TON of great things you can also bid on!😁) It’s a great cause, and the funds will be put to great use. 🙏❤️ #hdsa #freezehd @skittishkid
View this post on Instagram
Happy Belated National Daughters Day to my one and only @mailebrady_ Everyday my heart is filled with love I didn’t think possible for another human soul. You are my reason and my inspiration. You make me wake up and try to do better. Some days, I don’t feel worthy to be your Dad. We bump heads because we’re so much alike but sooooo different. You may have been born an amalgam of your mother and I, but you’re so much more. Strong willed, independent, loyal, loving, fierce, and questioning. I love you Monkey. Thank you for choosing me as your Dad. And thank you @mandietaketa for giving me the chance to be a father to this amazing human.
So close to reuniting with my misfits… season 6 #dccomics #LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/afRFeHPj85
— Nick Zano (@NICKZANO) September 25, 2020
To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.
— Melissa Benoist (@MelissaBenoist) September 22, 2020
I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.
— Melissa Benoist (@MelissaBenoist) September 22, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Reposting this golden oldie. I think this was our first day ever working together. I had no idea what I was doing on a comic book show or how I landed the job of a lifetime. I was trying to figure out how to hold my hands on my hips in as authoritative position as I could and would look over at @melissabenoist and @davidharewood and be nothing but inspired to stand taller and believe in myself. Grateful is an understatement for me. This has not only been the greatest, most challenging (physically and emotionally) project I’ve ever been a part of, I met family I never even knew I had. I met my #soulsister and I met our #spacedad. And… I met Alex Danvers. She has taught me more about myself than I could’ve imagined. She taught me to be proud of who I am for exactly who I am. 6 seasons is a rare gift in this business. It’s even more rare to absolutely adore and admire and enjoy the people you work with, let alone spend upwards towards 16 hours a day together 😅 But this show for all of us has been a journey much like Kara’s herself. Full of adventure, excitement, love, discovery, risk, and tremendous strength. We’ve leaned on and learned from each other. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. I can’t wait for you all to see what happens as we near the end of this season. My many thanks to everyone who has created the beautiful stories we on this show are lucky enough to tell. I will always love our cast and crew. We will always be #strongertogether @supergirlcw #season6 #danverssisters
I just can’t believe no one is being charged for the murder of Breonna Taylor. I can’t imagine how her family must feel… the agony of her death made even more devastating by our justice system refusing to hold these cops accountable. What kind of a sick world do we live in?
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 25, 2020
y’all download TikTok, you won’t be able to after today for now because of Trump’s money hungry, ✨burnt Cheeto✨ lookin’ self❤️ pic.twitter.com/gQI8hNBXX6
— China† (@chinamcclain) September 19, 2020
Put some slap on 🎨 #GRWM https://t.co/rTBKcEvRXZ pic.twitter.com/fRfI3gHAsU
— Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) September 24, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Today is my half birthday. I’m 30.5 years old. To be honest, 30.5 doesn’t feel like I thought it would. It’s way better. When I was about 12, I was sitting in a Subway eating a foot long Italian BMT. The entire thing. With extra hot giardiniera because Chi or Die. And in walked a dude wearing a Burton snowboarding shirt. I asked him if he snowboarded. He said he did not. So, because I was a punk and wanted to show off in front of my friends, I called him a poser. This was a SICK burn in 2002 for obvious reasons. And the guy knew it because he pushed me down and proceeded to try and fight me, a 12 year old. He was 30. Or maybe 20. It’s hard to tell when you’re 12. Regardless, I told myself I never wanted to be that old. Old felt uptight. But now, I am that old. And it’s awesome. Unfortunately, I don’t frequent Subway as much as I used to. But fortunately, I still feel 12. And while my burns are different now, that guy is still a poser. Here’s to 30.5!
BREONNA DESERVED BETTER.
— Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) September 24, 2020