Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Two weeks away from Sam Winchester today… going back in time to two weeks before I said goodbye. Joined my pal @michaelrosenbum a month ago to chat about #supernatural, life, and how badass my wife @realGpad is!!! Give it a listen y’all!!! ❤️🙏 #SPNFamily https://t.co/QbijkjMlwu — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) September 24, 2020

Today starts voter registration 4 all us ‘mericans. Just in case you’ve been living in a hobbit hole with zero reception this year…here’s a link to help. Then quickly go back to your hideout and wait till voting opens. It is 2020 after all. https://t.co/WTY1sO6JJB #VoteReady pic.twitter.com/5kCwq4Ay2y — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) September 22, 2020

This Oregon coastline took our breath away. It’s a beautiful country. Let’s save it! Tag your American selfies #SaveUSVoteBlue. pic.twitter.com/4Faqhgq6OB — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) September 28, 2020

To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. — Melissa Benoist (@MelissaBenoist) September 22, 2020

I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. — Melissa Benoist (@MelissaBenoist) September 22, 2020

I just can’t believe no one is being charged for the murder of Breonna Taylor. I can’t imagine how her family must feel… the agony of her death made even more devastating by our justice system refusing to hold these cops accountable. What kind of a sick world do we live in? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 25, 2020

y’all download TikTok, you won’t be able to after today for now because of Trump’s money hungry, ✨burnt Cheeto✨ lookin’ self❤️ pic.twitter.com/gQI8hNBXX6 — China† (@chinamcclain) September 19, 2020