SEASON PREMIERE – Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Oliver Dench), now both working for the Earth Confederacy Intelligence Services, attempt to track down the fugitive Tierney (Tina Casciani) and discover she is searching for a destructive weapon that can potentially destroy the entire Universe. Meanwhile, Jax comes face-to-face with a woman she never expected to see again: her mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee.) Ben Radcliffe, Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Brett Simmons directed the episode written by Mark A. Altman (#201). Original airdate 10/4/2020 @ 8pm.