90-MINUTE BROADCAST PREMIERE!

When a mysterious illness strikes the small Louisiana town of Marais, CDC investigator Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent back to investigate. Meanwhile, biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) goes missing while investigating in the depts of the swamp and something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the swamp’s mystical and terrifying secrets. The episode was directed by Len Wiseman and written by Gary Dauberman & Mark Verheiden (#101). The CW broadcast airdate 10/6/2020 @ 8pm. SWAMP THING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.